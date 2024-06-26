This England: Rice to see you

A one-day exhibition of celebrity heads made out of sushi has gone on display at CasildART Gallery in London to mark International Sushi Day. Food artist Michelle Wibowo, from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, spent 120 hours creating a series of portraits of well-known Brits. Her work includes singers Elton John and Ed Sheeran, and England footballers Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Ms Wibowo said she “hoped people find the portraits as hilarious as I do”.
BBC South East (Steve Morley)
Sid games
A shoplifting seagull called Sid has been banned from a store for stealing sweets and crisps. The bird raided Arkwhites Best Before shop in Hastings, East Sussex, three times in as many days. Shopkeeper Alex White joked: “He’s on a life ban.”
SussexWorld (Amanda Welles)
Beer we go
With the Euros under way England supporter Gus Hully, 37, has selected a squad of 24 – a beer from each of the nations competing in the finals. He spent about £70 to assemble the line-up – maintaining a tradition he began before Euro 2016.
His pictures of the hauls go viral online and the latest effort has had eight million views on X. The Cheltenham Town fan based in east London admitted: “It seems mental that people really resonate with me buying a few beers and stacking them up, I’m just overwhelmed by it really.”
Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)