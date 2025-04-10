Subscriber of the week: David Skinner

Photo by Simona Bonanno/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Retired solicitor and lowest-level judge.

Where do you live?

Cambridge.

Do you vote?

Yes.

A decade or so.

What made you start?

Trying the Spectator.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

At the back, the Critics.

How do you read yours?

Back to front.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Global news.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard to lift the spirits, John Gray to dash them, Andrew Marr to level up.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Ian Hislop.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Cyril Smith.

All-time favourite NS article?

I know just chosen by another, but my saved favourite since published: “The death of Boris the clown” by Ed Docx.

The New Statesman is…

well written.

