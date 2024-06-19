This England: Prize barrow

Dylan Phillips, 38, has just set a Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelbarrow after clocking speeds of 52mph during Straightliners Speed Week 2024 at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire. He built the motorised contraption in his shed in Crymych, Pembrokeshire, and, when push came to shovel, smashed the previous record of 46mph.

The Pembrokeshire Herald (Steve Morley)

You may miss the bride

A daughter flew 1,700 miles to get to the church in time for her dad’s wedding only to discover she had arrived a year early. Llarissa Pye, who lives in Lanzarote, was delighted to learn her dad and his partner of three years were to wed. But confusion reigned when she misheard him during a phone call, thinking the nuptials would take place the following Saturday. She hastily booked a £200 one-way flight to London to join the happy couple. Her family only realised her mistake by the time she was at the airport and her phone was on airplane mode.

Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

Taking the biscuit

A creative designer from London has won the first National Dunking Championship for National Biscuit Day. Simon Girma, 35, dunked a Chocolate Hobnob to victory against seven others. McVitie’s award one point for every second a biscuit is immersed in a hot drink. Dr Helen Pilcher, McVitie’s chief dunking officer, said: “Being the judge felt like the perfect evolution of my role.”

Wales Online (Daragh Brady)

[See also: This England: Don’t be cruel]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close