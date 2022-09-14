Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Art & Design
14 September 2022

Architecture Notes: The Queen at the National Portrait Gallery

A royal opening in London at the turn of the millennium took place in a golden age for public architecture.

By Pippa Bailey

Opening of the Ondaatje Wing by John Stanton Ward (2000)

The escalator in the Ondaatje Wing of London’s National Portrait Gallery is a monument of my childhood. It rises up to the Tudor Gallery from a central hall that is Corbusian in its stark whiteness, and compels visitors to begin at the top of the building, as at the Guggenheim in New York.

When the Portrait Gallery was built in the 19th century, it had an East Wing, a sliver of space that looked, on any plan, like it should have belonged to the adjacent National Gallery. Indeed, the Portrait Gallery’s architect, Ewan Christian, designed the wing in the style of its neighbour, as though he envisioned the National one day owning the space. Eventually, it did. When the Ondaatje Wing was developed, the National gained the East Wing and, in return, allowed the Portrait to be extended in such a way that would block light to one of its buildings. I know all this because my father was project architect at the practice behind it, Dixon Jones.

The wing’s opening, in May 2000, was attended by the Queen – and by eight-year-old me, there to present her with a bouquet. I remember little: my curtsy, my grey dress. She wore red, and smelled like talcum powder. I appeared, briefly, on the news – so briefly that when I took the tape recording into school, it had to be played multiple times before my classmates spotted me. John Stanton Ward was commissioned to commit the occasion to canvas; Elizabeth II is a diminutive figure at the back. I am – quite rightly – nowhere to be seen.

High above us was the new Portrait Restaurant, with its views over columns and domes. In the 2004 film of Patrick Marber’s Closer, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen’s characters meet there to sign their divorce papers. My father has a still from the scene in his portfolio.

Dixon Jones worked on three projects of cultural significance in the 1990s: the Ondaatje Wing, the Royal Opera House and the Annenberg Court at the National Gallery. It was a golden age for public architecture, but even the longest golden ages must come to an end.  

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

[See also: Sporting Notes: At the crease with Harold Pinter]

Content from our partners
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
Spotlight

Topics in this article:

This article appears in the 14 Sep 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Succession