  1. Culture
4 September 2024

The NS Poem: The Sea

A poem by Graham Mort.

By Graham Mort

Photo by Gerry Brakus

The sea   you said   no one can 
                       do anything 
                       about that.    
There it was lapping at staithes
                       and jetties
                       at iron stanchions 
stacked lobster pots that offer a
                       mazed way in 
                       but not out.
No one can do anything about
                       the rhythm of it 
                       in our sleep
as if we’ll step ashore woken
                       from our 
                       long landward 
evolution   the beat of it   the 
                       suck and swell 
                       swell and silt
of it   the grinding down of all 
                       things to sand. 
                       Strands of kelp 
uprooted   into clear pools 
                       of saltwater
                       dimpled on the 
beach beyond crusted breakwater
                       balks meant 
                       to hold it back
the sea   as if anything could  
                       this side of
                       space/time.
It’s beyond us   you said meaning 
                       me to 
                       understand 
that much   at least   at last
                       your eyes 
                       narrowed   
your hair blazing with salt   
                       or merely set 
                       with stars.

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 04 Sep 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Starmer under fire