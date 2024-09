The NS Poem: The Sea

The sea you said no one can

do anything

about that.

There it was lapping at staithes

and jetties

at iron stanchions

stacked lobster pots that offer a

mazed way in

but not out.

No one can do anything about

the rhythm of it

in our sleep

as if we’ll step ashore woken

from our

long landward

evolution the beat of it the

suck and swell

swell and silt

of it the grinding down of all

things to sand.

Strands of kelp

uprooted into clear pools

of saltwater

dimpled on the

beach beyond crusted breakwater

balks meant

to hold it back

the sea as if anything could

this side of

space/time.

It’s beyond us you said meaning

me to

understand

that much at least at last

your eyes

narrowed

your hair blazing with salt

or merely set

with stars.

