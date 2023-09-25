ITV’s The Long Shadow trivialises the crimes of Peter Sutcliffe

Photo by Thomas Wood/ITV

Let’s imagine, just for a moment, that ITV’s new drama The Long Shadow is not about the real crimes of Peter Sutcliffe, but those of a fictional serial killer who terrorised women in the north of England between 1975 and 1981. All other things being equal, what do I make of it, having seen two of its seven episodes?

It strikes me, a veteran of the retro police procedural, as not much more than workmanlike. There are some fine performances – Katherine Kelly as the killer’s second victim, Emily Jackson, and Daniel Mays as her grieving, guilt-stricken husband, Sydney, are wonderful – and the period details are sometimes nicely observant; in their living rooms, people are fairly gripped by what was then still called Emmerdale Farm. But clichés abound nonetheless. Portentous music. Cliffhanger endings. A generalised northern-ness that never rings quite true. The investigating coppers, played by Lee Ingleby, Toby Jones and David Morrissey, strike me in particular as so many cardboard cutouts, assembled from a handy kit marked “Middle-Aged Men of the Late Seventies (Varying Degrees of Bigotry)”. Inside the kit, a tin of boot polish, which seems to have been what was used to dye Ingleby’s hair and moustache.

The only thing that really marks The Long Shadow out, in other words, is the fact that it is about Peter Sutcliffe – and yet, reading the advance publicity, of which there has been plenty, thanks to careful stage management by ITV, it’s as if this is a wholly exceptional piece of work. In interviews, everyone involved has spoken of the responsibility they felt in making it; of the detailed research they undertook; of all the lessons they learned. We’re told, seemingly without any embarrassment, that it came as something of a revelation to its writer, George Kay, to hear that calling the series The Yorkshire Ripper would be painful for the families of Sutcliffe’s victims (and so its title was changed).

These protestations of sensitivity! You’d think that taking extreme care over such a project would be so standard as to be hardly worth mentioning – and yet they’re all (dictation-taking journalists included) talking about it, so proud of, and pleased by, this special circumspection. Why? I wonder. Putting aside the PR aspect of such chat – a means of heading off criticism before it even airs – the series itself is utterly at odds with the praise. Even if it wasn’t unremarkable as drama, it’s hard not to notice the kind of shoddiness that has, at one point, snow on the ground in West Yorkshire, and all the trees in full summer leaf. Well done for making Sutcliffe a minor character! Congratulations for focusing on the victims. But in the end, you’ve still made entertainment from some of the most terrible crimes against women ever committed by one man – and not even good entertainment at that.

Related

This is all the more pitiable in the moments when we sense what the series might have been. In one scene, a police woman answers a call from Marcella Claxton, who survived Sutcliffe taking a hammer to her head. She stays on the line with her as, first, her attacker drives right past the phone box from which she’s ringing and, second, the flashing blue lights finally arrive. “Keep your knickers on the blood,” she says to her, gently. “Scrunch them up, Marcella.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

It’s so terrifying and so painfully intimate, and it convinced me that using a narrow frame would have been infinitely better – more eloquent, and more convincing – than trying to tackle the entire six-year-long investigation. Certainly, it feels far more true and more powerful than the anachronistic speech Kay gives to one sex worker: preposterously, she articulates the fear and the misogyny that was then all around from the back seat of a police car.

This tirade struck me as a sop, written to win other parts of the script a free pass. But there is no free pass here. I’m sad and aggrieved it was commissioned. Perhaps it will encourage the BBC to again repeat Liza Williams’s sober, pitch-perfect 2019 documentaries about the murders. I hope so. In the meantime, if you really want to know what it was like in Yorkshire then (I was there, a frightened child), read Joan Smith’s Misogynies or Gordon Burn’s Somebody’s Husband, Somebody’s Son – or, ideally, both – and give this a respectful miss.

The Long Shadow

ITV1, 25 September, 9pm; available

on catch-up

[See also: Laura Kuenssberg’s State of Chaos: A parade of strange and idiotic people]