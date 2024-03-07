No one asked for it

The phrase is supposed to be provocative. You can even get it on a T-shirt, the words emblazoned in capitals across the chest, sans serif, lurid pink against white: “I’M ASKING FOR IT”. It is a slant on an expression that we have heard often, in court trials, newspapers, private conversations, one that has been used to excuse a gamut of sexual harassment, assault, rape: she was asking for it. The next part is never said, although it is implicit: even though she said she wasn’t. The phrase has been used for so long that its origin has passed out of recorded history, although if it wasn’t this wording it’d be something similar. It has, in some way, always existed, an oral folk devil, a judgement on the woman in question and a warning to all others.

The T-shirts (£28, with a percentage of profits going to the non-profit Right to Equality) are being sold to mark the International Women’s Day launch of Dr Charlotte Proudman’s “Affirmative Consent” campaign, which pushes for Britain’s legal definition of sexual consent to be changed, so that “anything less than a clear, uncoerced, and informed confirmation of consent like ‘Yes’ cannot qualify as consent in the eyes of the law”. They are accompanied by posters and campaign materials that centre around close-up photographs of Proudman’s face, as well as that of influencer and activist Emily Atack and other models, with the words “I’M ASKING FOR IT” overlaid in the same scorching pink. The adverts were designed by a female-led subset of the advertising agency CPB London (named, predictably, “WMN” and seemingly exclusively tasked with creating ads that target women). As soon as it was launched, the campaign was deemed offensive – seemingly the desired reaction. But, aside from the shock value, what’s the reason for Proudman’s quest to change the legal definition of consent?

The campaign’s website initially defines “Affirmative Consent” as “an active, voluntary, informed, and mutual decision to engage in sexual activity. Consent can be given through clear words or actions through which a person has indicated permission to engage in sexual activity.” The current legal definition of consent in the UK is given by the Sexual Offences Act 2003, which says that “a person consents if he agrees by choice, and has the freedom and capacity to make that choice”. Disregarding the obvious stylistic differences here, there doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of difference between what the campaign suggests and what the law currently states.

But the information on the site becomes more complicated as you read on. “Affirmative Consent requires the presence of a ‘yes’ rather than the absence of a ‘no’. This can be expressed verbally, which is the safest and clearest form of consent… If you are not sure you are getting a clear and enthusiastic yes from your partner, it is your responsibility to ask. Consent cannot be inferred from silence or lack of resistance.” If a definite, spoken “yes” is needed, why does it only state that this “can” be expressed verbally? And if “consent cannot be inferred from silence”, how can “clear… actions” indicate consent? This may seem needlessly pedantic, especially as Proudman, in her work as a barrister, has undoubtedly done tireless work on behalf of victims. But it’s important to fully scrutinise a campaign that argues for changing specifics of wording, supposedly because the law as it exists is not precise enough in its definitions.

Contradictory wording isn’t the only thing that should give us pause – the entire concept of affirmative consent is fundamentally flawed. As well as being realistically unworkable, it fails to reflect the complex, mutable and deeply personal realities of sexual conduct, where someone can enthusiastically consent without ever uttering the word “yes”, and, on the other hand, can say “yes” without truly consenting at all. If, as both the current law and the “Affirmative Consent” model acknowledge, a “yes” can be coerced – through intimidation, through deception, through myriad other ways – then what is the purpose of emphasising it as a panacea, a fail-safe that can clearly delineate assault from consensual sex? There is an onus, too, that it places on victims: did you say yes? Did you say it loud enough? If you said yes, and then you didn’t want it, but you didn’t then say no, then aren’t you, in some way, to blame? For the majority of women I know who have been assaulted, it happened during an otherwise consensual encounter, one that they entered into willingly, enthusiastically. The banality of the words “yes” and “no” were immaterial to these violations.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Although I’m sure Proudman, as a barrister, understands these issues better than most, the reality is that the criminal justice system is failing victims of sexual assault. Despite police services recording an ever-higher number of cases, the past few years have seen the number of charges for recorded cases of rape drop to 1.3 per cent (the statistics are, frankly, staggering, with the volume of completed rape prosecutions dropping from 5,190 in 2016-17 to 1,557 in 2020-21). Lurking behind all of this is the rotting hulk of the UK’s criminal justice system. With budgets slashed, slashed and slashed again by successive Tory governments, what is left behind is a skeleton of crumbling court estates, overworked and underpaid practitioners, and long-delayed trials. And though victim services report that more victims than ever are seeking support, successive government cuts have left these facilities gutted, simply unable to cope with the sheer number of people who need help. How will a change in the law do anything to address the real reason victims of sexual assault are being denied justice?

The Affirmative Consent campaign justify its “I’M ASKING FOR IT” slogan by claiming they “want to stop people in their tracks, get them thinking about how women are often treated by society and the courts – as if they were ‘asking for it’ – and then flip the narrative: actually, she is asking for legal change.” But it seems willfully naive to hope that a misogynistic excuse for assault can be co-opted, much less that serious introspection can be achieved by a slogan that advertises sexual availability, however tongue-in-cheek. With its uneasy, self-conscious mixture of ribaldry and braggadocio shock factor, the campaign seems like a relic from a past era of SlutWalks and choice feminism, flattening the issue in a way that seems to epitomise the movement’s pitfalls. Though the Affirmative Consent campaign seeks to make social change, it doesn’t seem to understand that true behavioural change will only happen when we unravel the emotional intricacies of sex, and the messy entanglement of the self and the other.

[See also: Alabama’s IVF ruling criminalises women’s bodies]