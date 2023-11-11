Suella Braverman’s mask is coming off

Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

It is hard to know what it is about Ireland that confounds the Conservative Party so much. But by now it is the best rehearsed routine in Westminster: an MP trips up over some basic details about Ireland and accidentally reminds the world about the depth of the party’s ignorance. Karen Bradley – then Northern Ireland secretary – admitting in 2018 that she did not understand the influence of sectarianism on the region feels like a salient example. The Northern Ireland secretary!

This week it was Suella Braverman’s moment in the sun. Writing in The Times, the Home Secretary suggested that the London pro-Palestine marches are “an assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.” Reports that the march’s organisers had links to Hamas, she added, made the whole affair “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster.” And with that she did the impossible: united the most divided community in the United Kingdom around the single cause of not liking Suella Braverman.

Her tone – dripping with callous disregard – tells us everything. Something as rough as a protest – a sectarian one, no less – is not suited to the urbane sensibilities of London but instead far more appropriate for the rugged backwaters of Ulster, she seemed to suggest. Oh, protests? Mired with religious tension? We don’t do that here. That’s Belfast behaviour… It is hardly a new revelation that the Tories see Northern Ireland as the problem child of the Union – something to be managed, appeased and hidden. But Braverman made it explicit.

She is right about one thing: we do see more sectarian marches in Northern Ireland. Though I am sure she knows those most inclined to marching are Protestants, the Unionists, her natural political allies who are pro-Union, pro-Brexit and pro-Israel. If the intent was to align pro-Palestinian protesters with the activities of “dissident republicans” – as a source close to her later clarified – then she has done a remarkably poor job. Only someone with such a feeble grasp on details could come up with an analogy that is not just insensitive and offensively blasé but also totally ineffective.

Related

But politics is full of bad analogies. Sinn Féin for years now has sought equivalence between Northern Ireland and Palestine – both suffering at the hands of an unjust occupation, under the cosh of overweening imperial powers. At times even proffering the inane suggestion that the peace process in Ireland may be some kind of model for the Middle East. But this kind of thinking – comparisons that tend to frustrate rather than illuminate a problem – is no longer a Sinn Féin specific activity.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

That Braverman thinks so little about Ireland that she did not pause to consider the sense or salience of her comparison is damning. But it would be okay for most people. It is no more an English man’s job to think deeply about the sectarianism of the North than it is an Ulsterman’s job to think about the demography of London. But Braverman is the Home Secretary of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is precisely within her remit to think about these things, no matter the Conservative tendency to wish the Northern Ireland problem out of the picture.



But why is Ireland so often at the centre of these gaffes? What is it about the place that invites the Conservatives to run roughshod over all of the delicate sensibilities required to maintain the fragile status quo? It seems to speak to something fundamental about Britain’s psyche. Ireland is far enough away to feel noticeably different: funny accents, different politics, street signs written in an unfamiliar language. But it is close enough that the Tories believe they naturally understand it: it’s a liberal democracy, predominantly white, rich, English-speaking. Ireland is at once boringly similar and frustratingly different. It is in this gulf that the Tories consistently find themselves confidently asserting things that betray their ignorance.

Plus ça change. The endemic indifference cannot be maddening anymore because it is so predictable. And though the intellectual arrogance required to know so little yet say so much about the country seems a uniquely Conservative proclivity, for the most part it doesn’t really matter. Ireland can wallow in feeling misunderstood and continue to be a small wealthy country on the periphery of Europe, largely unaffected by the musings of Braverman and Bradley.

In fact, in the wake of Brexit it is clear that Ireland is a far greater imposition on the Tories than the other way round – a constant source of political frustration throughout Brexit; and a regular reminder that they are mired by ignorance about their oldest, closest neighbour. The only thing this damages is Conservative Party.