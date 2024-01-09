Don’t blame Fujitsu

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On 29 December – amid the quiet of the holiday break, two days before ITV broadcast the first episode of Mr Bates vs the Post Office and brought the Horizon scandal to national attention – a modification notice added to a government website revealed that the company at the centre of the scandal, Fujitsu Services Limited, had been granted an extension to one of its government contracts (for its work on the Future Flood Warning System), bringing the total cost of the contract to £19.5m.

Fujitsu has been awarded £6.8bn in public sector contracts since 2012. MPs on both sides of the House of Commons are now calling for its status as a “strategic supplier” to the UK government to be revised. David Davis told the Today programme on 8 January that the company should be “frozen out” of future government contracts. Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow, used a Commons debate on the same day to call for the government to “pause existing contracts” with Fujitsu, and to “stop awarding them multimillion-pound contracts”. More outrage will doubtless follow when the company posts its yearly accounts for 2022-23.

But new analysis shared with the New Statesman shows the reach of Fujitsu across Britain’s outsourced state, and the difficulty of removing any such company. Fujitsu built the Horizon system that wrecked the lives of hundreds of sub-postmasters, but the disaster could have been prevented if officials in government, or at the publicly owned Post Office, had contracted it properly or held the company to account. The wider and more important problem is that this is something the government routinely fails to do.

Data collected by government contract analysts Tussell shows 197 public sector contracts have been awarded to Fujitsu since 2012, and it is hard to find an arm of the British state in which it is not involved: the Home Office, the Ministry of Defence, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, HM Revenue & Customs, Transport for London, HS2, Scottish Water, Thames Valley Police, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Land Registry, NHS England, local authorities across the country – the list goes on and on. The Conservatives, for all their talk of a small state, have overseen a historic increase in spending on private companies, from £64bn in 2010 to £222bn last year.

Related

The outsourced state is supposed to deliver value for money through competition, but these contracts show this rarely happens: only 17 of the Fujitsu contracts are recorded as having been awarded through an “open tender” system, meaning other companies were able to bid for the contract. Many more – 67 in total – are “call-offs” from framework agreements, meaning Fujitsu was pre-selected as one of a number of likely suppliers for a wider framework agreement. But in most cases – 100 of the Fujitsu contracts, and many thousands more across the public sector – officials simply have not recorded whether they used a competitive process to achieve value for money when spending public funds.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: How “Mr Bates vs The Post Office” sparked a nationwide outcry]

Public sector contracts are not just opaque, they are often hopelessly optimistic. The Future Food Warning System is a pertinent example: the first estimate of the total value of the contract, in 2016, was £4.6m, but the final value of the framework will be around four times that.

Companies know this, and routinely find their way into public contracts by offering a service for free that quickly comes to be seen as indispensable. A contract will be awarded or extended without competition, because there is only one company that can offer the service needed (especially if it’s a service that requires a proprietary technology). This is the route that the controversial American technology company Palantir used in 2020, when it agreed a call-off contract to supply services to the NHS for just £1; it would later win a contract (again, published just before Christmas and heavily redacted) to provide similar services to the NHS at a rather more chunky £182m – although the government admits that this could rise to £330m, or beyond.

The same is true of the Horizon contract, which rumbles on at a cost of £2.38bn, having been extended again in November.

Like many government contracts, Horizon began as a political ambition. In the early 1990s, the Conservative government was concerned about benefits fraud; at that time, most people claimed benefits from the Post Office by cashing a “giro” cheque and the government decided that by computerising this system, it could be made faster and more secure. John Major called the plan “the biggest anti-fraud drive in the history of the social security system”. A new means to pay for the system, private finance initiative, was used to keep the spending off the Treasury’s books.

The Post Office Horizon inquiry has heard that officials had “severe reservations” about the solution offered by Pathway (a consortium led by Fujitsu’s subsidiary), and considered it the weakest of the possible options. Years before the first sub-postmaster was wrongly accused, officials knew that Pathway would need “proactive management”, but it was chosen anyway. Deadlines and costs became elastic, but – as is often the case – enough good money had been thrown at the system that cancellation would have been embarrassing; such was the government’s concern that another Fujistu fiasco, the failed NHS IT system, would cause “reputational damage”, that the legal proceedings took place in secret.

Horizon was eventually scaled down, the benefits-payment part of the system shelved, but as in many large institutions there existed a collective instinct to deny failure, and the system began rolling out in 1999. The prosecutions began less than a year later.

A reflexive condemnation of Fujitsu now is all but useless. The real problem was a collective failure on the part of the Post Office, the civil service, MPs and ministers to properly oversee a system to which they had committed huge amounts of public money.

[See also: Why hasn’t Fujitsu paid a penny for the Post Office scandal?]