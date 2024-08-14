Subscriber of the week: Colin Reid

Photo by Laurent Kalfala/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Retired teacher.

Where do you live?

A Suffolk village.

Do you vote?

Labour and, for the last 20 years, Green. Lib Dem on occasion. Roll on PR.

Since 1959, with a five-year break in the 1970s.

What made you start?

Our inspirational teacher, Peter Watkins, signed up the whole sixth-form history class to a bulk subscription.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife, Betsy, and I fight for it.

What pages do you flick to first?

The contents.

How do you read yours?

News, then the book reviews.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More on Africa and Asia.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Rowan Williams, John Gray, Rachel Cooke.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Clement Attlee.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Liz Truss.

All-time favourite NS article?

Edward Docx: “The peak”.

The New Statesman is…

a thought-provoking lifelong companion – and now better than ever.