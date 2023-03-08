This England: Black and white inking

A Newcastle United fan who predicted a cup-final win by getting a tattoo says he “got a little bit carried away with myself” after his team lost. Kris Cook had the chant “Tell me ma me ma, NUFC cup winners” tattooed on his leg. But the Magpies lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup, their first visit to Wembley since 1999.

“I think my mam is still a little bit livid; my grandma, she went ballistic,” said Mr Cook, who is from Northumberland.

BBC North East & Cumbria (Nigel Huddleston)

A conspiracy of Daves

A landlord offered to serve punters called Dave a free drink on St David’s Day. Glen Ellis, of the Queen’s Head, Monmouthshire, said: “We have a large population of Daves who drink in the pub… It’s been a running joke that we always need a Dave on the premises – like the ravens at the Tower of London.”

Metro (Daragh Brady)

Local hero

The locals around Jeremy Clarkson’s farm are clearly enamoured with the ex-Top Gear host making a new home there. Signs for his Diddly Squat farm have been amended to direct visitors to something else entirely – the first three letters of Squat were replaced with “Tw”.

Related

“Someone’s been busy in the night,” noted the weary presenter. His village neighbours have reportedly been irritated at the crowds his farm shop draws.

Daily Mirror (Amanda Welles)

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

On your bike

A sign displaying the words “Psychopath to Inverness” was installed – and later removed – from a public road near North Kessock.

The Press and Journal (Kathryn Black)

[See also: This England: The best a cat can get]