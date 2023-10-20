Labour’s two by-election victories put the party in landslide territory

Keir Starmer congratulates newly elected Labour MP for Mid Bedfordshire. Photograph by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

In one of the most remarkable nights in UK electoral history, the Conservatives have suffered two dramatic defeats to Labour in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire.

In the latter constituency, previously held by Nadine Dorries and never won by Labour, Keir Starmer’s party overcame a Tory majority of 24,664 – the largest numerical majority yet overturned. Meanwhile, in Tamworth, Labour achieved its second largest by-election swing since 1945 (23.9 per cent).

Professor John Curtice, the polling expert, acknowledging Labour’s other recent by-election victories in Selby and Ainsty and Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said the UK was witnessing “a sequence of by-election swings of the kind that we had in the 1992 to 1997 parliament”, which ended with Labour winning a majority of 179 seats. If the swing in Tamworth was replicated at a general election, Labour would achieve a majority of 424 seats and the Conservatives would be left with just 29. While by-elections usually exaggerate opposition support, Labour continues to enjoy a double-digit national poll lead as high as 20 points.

Starmer said: “These are phenomenal results that show Labour is back in the service of working people & redrawing the political map. Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.”

Related

After a fraught campaign in Mid Bedfordshire, in which Labour and the Liberal Democrats accused each other of dirty tactics, the Lib Dems congratulated Labour and said they had “played a crucial role in defeating the Conservatives” in some of the constituency’s villages.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Tamworth, in Staffordshire, voted strongly in favour of Brexit and had awarded the Tories ever larger majorities since 2010. Sarah Edwards, the Unite organiser who won the seat for Labour, said Rishi Sunak should “do the decent thing” and call a general election.

The results will intensify pressure on the prime minister as they confirm his failure to use the party conference season to revive the Tories’ fortunes. The Prime Minister had cancelled the northern leg of HS2 and reversed net-zero measures as a part of an attempt to separate himself from his predecessors and cast himself as a change candidate.

Speculation is now growing that the Conservatives may delay a general election until January 2025, the latest possible date available. Senior Tories had advised Sunak to call it in May 2024, as my colleague Andrew Marr reported, but the party’s continuing poll deficit may rule this option out.

While Labour MPs may complain that the party struggles to generate enthusiasm among voters, the country appears to have resolved that the Tories can no longer remain in office.

[See also: Who would win if an election was held today?]