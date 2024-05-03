View all newsletters
  Podcasts

Election Special:”by and large, the country has moved against the government”

It's been a terrible night for the Conservatives.

It has been a terrible night for the Conservatives who have lost councillors, constituencies, and new Mayoral positions to Labour. Keir Starmer has called this result a sign to move on and for Rishi Sunak to call a general election.

So far the Tories have held onto the Tees Valley mayoral position but Labour have won in Rishi Sunak’s backyard. So as the rest of the results continue to trickle in, Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Ben Walker, senior data journalist, as they analyse what yesterday’s elections, and today’s results, tell us about the UK wants from its leadership.

