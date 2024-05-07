Keir Starmer is the man poised to be the next leader of the UK. But he is also a man of whom many – including those in his own party – have asked: what does he stand for?
Four years after Starmer became leader of the Labour party we know a little more about him. We’ve heard about his childhood, the pebble-dashed semi and his time at the Crown Prosecution Service.
But what are the principles behind the man and his project? What do we really know about ‘Starmerism’?
Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, is joined by George Eaton, senior editor, who has written this week’s cover story.
