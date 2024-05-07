Why Rachel Reeves is accusing the Tories of “gaslighting”

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

After apocalyptic election results, it may appear as if nothing is going the Conservatives’ way. But Downing Street believes the economy is an exception. This month, it hopes, will see a return to positive GDP growth (following a short recession), a further fall in inflation to the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target rate and perhaps even a cut in interest rates. The UK, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will argue, has “turned a corner”.

Rachel Reeves’ speech in the City of London was, aides say, an attempt to pre-empt the Conservatives’ “victory lap”. In her address, which was introduced by the former Conservative minister Nick Boles (who is advising Labour), she declared that the Tories were “gaslighting the British public”.

While the numbers may suggest an improving economy, the shadow chancellor’s contention is that voters will not feel any benefits. She pointed to the 6.4 million people in England and Wales who last year saw their rent increase or had to re-mortgage and the 950,000 families whose mortgage deal is due to expire between now and January.

As is customary, Reeves posed Labour’s own version of the “Reagan Question”. Back in 1980, during his final presidential debate against Jimmy Carter, Reagan faced the camera and asked viewers: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Americans concluded that they weren’t and elected the Republican by a landslide (he carried 44 states to Carter’s six).

Labour intends to emulate this triumph: “Do you and yours feel better off than you did 14 years ago?” Reeves asked today. By this, she means more than whether living standards will be higher or lower at the end of the parliament than at the start (for the first time on record, they will be lower).

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

She is distilling a far wider set of concerns: “Do our hospitals, our schools and our police work better than 14 years ago?” The state of the economy, Reeves declared, was “about much more than lines on a graph. It’s about the state of our high streets, the security of work, and the money in people’s pockets.” Bankrupt councils, crumbling schools and terminally delayed trains have served to exemplify an age of private affluence and public squalor. You could call it a feel-bad factor.

The challenge that Labour faces is what it would do to change this. Reeves vowed to bring “a laser focus to bear on the barriers to economic growth”. She reaffirmed Labour’s commitment to planning reform (denouncing the current system as “a graveyard of economic ambition and a byword for political timidity”).

After recent briefings, Reeves also pledged that Labour would legislate for its New Deal for Working People in the first 100 days of the next parliament. The package was, she argued, not only “right and fair” but “good for the economy”. By granting workers basic rights, such as sick pay, parental leave and protection against unfair dismissal, from the first day of employment, Labour hopes to make them less reluctant to change jobs (one of the factors that economists say has hindered wage growth and productivity).

The challenge for Reeves given her own framing is clear: how long will it take for people to “feel” better off? (She notably refused to commit to raising income tax thresholds when questioned).

Mindful of its economic inheritance, Labour is already deploying its own version of the argument that George Osborne deployed so effectively against the party: it will be “cleaning up the mess” left by the last government. But how sympathetic will a volatile electorate be to this argument?

Rather than merely pointing to lines on graphs, a future Labour government will need its own response to the Reagan Question. But for now, Reeves can console herself that the Conservatives have no good answer.

[See also: What is Starmerism?]