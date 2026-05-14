Tracked: Labour MPs backing Andy Burnham

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Andy Burnham could have a way back into parliament after the MP for Makerfield, Josh Simons, announced he would be stepping down to make way for the mayor of Greater Manchester.

This is not the first time this year that Burnham has set his sites on a return to Westminster. In January, he put himself forward to run as the Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election but was blocked from standing by the officer’s group on the party’s National Executive Committee (a committee which includes Keir Starmer).

But four months on, the situation has changed. The government has been plunged into a leadership crisis. Almost 100 MPs have called on Starmer to resign, including four junior ministers, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting has quit the cabinet. A number of MPs, even members of his own cabinet, have urged Starmer to allow Burnham to stand. The Prime Minister’s authority is far weaker than it was in January. When it comes to it, will he be able to block Burnham from standing again?

The New Statesman is tracking all of the Labour MPs who have said that Burnham should be allowed to run for a seat in parliament once again.

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1. Angela Rayner

In a statement responding to the local election results on Sunday, the former deputy prime minister (a leadership hopeful herself) called on Starmer to allow Burnham to return to parliament.

2. Lucy Powell

Labour’s deputy leader said ahead of the local elections that she would “absolutely” like to see Burnham allowed to return to parliament and called him an “incredibly popular, relatable and effective politician”.

3. Lisa Nandy

In an interview with The House magazine in March, Nandy said she disagreed with the NEC’s decision to block Burnham and said she would “support him in whatever he wants to do”.

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4. Wes Streeting

In his letter of resignation to the Prime Minister, Streeting said an upcoming Labour leadership election “needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates,” before adding “I support that approach and I hope that you will facilitate this.” This statement has been widely interpreted as Streeting’s tacit support for allowing Burnham to run.

5. Tony Vaughan

Vaughan, a member of the soft-left Tribune group of MPs, said Burnham should be allowed to stand, adding that the Greater Manchester mayor has “the best polling of any UK politician” and it is “really important that there is a contest involving all of the talents of the party”.

6. Clive Lewis

As a key member of the Mainstream group of MPs, Lewis has long called for Burnham’s return to parliament. In his latest statement on the matter X on 14 May, Lewis said: “It’s pretty clear this chaos only stops when Andy Burnham is allowed back into Parliament.”

7. Louise Haigh

The former transport secretary, soft-left power broker and ally of Burnham said when he was blocked by the NEC in February: “The leadership should not feel threatened by having one of the most popular politicians in the country as part of the national team. It’s not too late to change course and make the right decision. Otherwise, I think we’ll all come to regret this.”

8. Josh Simons

The MP for Makerfield, who has resigned his seat to allow Burnham to run in a by-election, said in his resignation statement: “I am standing aside so that Andy Burnham can return to his home, fight to re-enter Parliament, and if elected, drive the change our country is crying out for.”

9. Keir Mather

Mather, who is a junior minister in the Department for Transport, said in a statement on X: “Andy Burnham should be allowed to stand for selection in Makerfield. Local members know best who should take on Reform, and they should be able to make that choice.”

10. Liam Conlon

Conlon, the MP for Beckenham and Penge (and son of Starmer’s former chief of staff, Sue Gray) said in a statement on X: “Andy shouldn’t have been blocked from Gorton & Denton. And he shouldn’t be blocked now.”

11. Luke Charters

The MP for York outer praised Simons for stepping down to make way for Burnham in a statement on X, adding: “As a proud Northerner, I want somebody to run who can stand up and fight for our progressive values against Reform in Makerfield. Andy Burnham must therefore be given the opportunity to stand, and must not be blocked, so that we can come together to send Reform packing.”

12. Nadia Whittome

In a statement shortly after Burnham’s decision to run in Makerfield was announced, Whittome said: “The NEC must allow Andy Burnham to put himself forward to be the candidate for Makerfield. To block our most popular politician, in a moment of severe crisis for our party, would not only gift this seat to Reform but would jeopardise Labour’s future. All NEC members, across all factions, can see this and I hope will do the right thing.”

13. Miatta Fahnbulleh

Fahnbulleh resigned from her position as a junior minister in the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government on Tuesday, calling on the Prime Minister to set out a timetable for his departure, and adding that Burnham must be allowed to stand as an MP once again.

14. Jon Trickett

Trickett said in an interview on Wednesday (13 May) that he believed Burnham should be allowed to stand as an MP once again because the contest needs to go “beyond the Labour Together faction”.

15. Paula Barker

The MP for Liverpool Wavertree and member of the Burnham-backing group, Mainstream, told BBC Breakfast she would be “delighted” if Burnham returned to parliament.

16. Michael Shanks

The energy minister and MP for Rutherglen, Michael Shanks, said in a post on X: “Andy should be able to stand and then it will be for local members to decide who is best suited to fight the by-election as their candidate.”

17. Jake Richards

Richards said in a post on social media responding to the BBC’s report that the Prime Minister will allow Burnham to run: “The right decision by the Prime Minister in difficult times. Let’s get the best candidate for Makerfield to beat Reform. That is the only thing that should drive us in the forthcoming by-election.”

18. Simon Lightwood

Lightwood, the MP for Wakefield and Rothwell said in a post on social media: “I hope Andy Burnham is given the opportunity to stand for selection in the Makerfield by-election.”

19. Elsie Blundell

Blundell, the MP for Heywood and Middleton North said in a post on social media: “I think we have a great opportunity to welcome Andy Burnham back into Parliament and the national Labour team. Locally, he can beat Reform and – with his successes & experience from Greater Manchester – reconnect the Labour Party to people, here and across the country.”

[Further reading: Andy Burnham has a seat (almost)]