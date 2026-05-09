Labour MP to challenge Keir Starmer for leadership

Image: House of Commons

Former minister Catherine West has announced that she will challenge Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party if he is not removed from office by the cabinet imminently.

West gave a deadline of Monday for the cabinet to collectively force the Prime Minister to step down, otherwise she said she would begin the process of a leadership contest.

She told the BBC she currently has ten MPs signed up to support her, significantly below the 81 names required to trigger a contest under Labour’s rule book, which requires 20 per cent of the PLP to start the process of a leadership election. Now that her intentions are clear, that number could increase quickly.

West served as a minister in the Foreign Office until she was sacked by the Prime Minister in September last year. She is identified with the soft left of the party and supported the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75% Subscribe

The declaration will widely be interpreted as a “stalking horse” move to identify the level of discontent in the party and the appetite for a challenge before a more senior, plausible figure for the leadership emerges.

If West were to garner 81 signatures and trigger a contest, other MPs and even ministers could also then put themselves forward to participate in any contest.

West told BBC News that she had decided on this course of action because of her surprise that no senior figures had yet challenged Starmer in response to Thursday’s election results. She said she was “confident” she could get enough support to trigger a full contest.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[Further reading: All eyes on Angela Rayner]