Rishi Sunak can’t win his fight on the small boats bill

Photo by Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Last night the UN’s refugee agency made the extraordinary decision to intervene in British politics and criticised Rishi Sunak’s new legislation aimed at stopping migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. The UNHCR accused the British government of “extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK” and said it was “profoundly concerned” about the Illegal Migration Bill.

The Conservatives may not be overly concerned about this reaction. Indeed, the Prime Minister and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, have often used deliberately obnoxious language when talking about asylum and immigration. Braverman has talked previously about an “invasion” of Britain’s southern coast and said yesterday she was on the side of “the law abiding patriotic majority” who, she says, “have said enough is enough”.

At a press conference yesterday Sunak declared he was “up for the fight”. And there may be plenty of those. The government admits that the bill may not be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The “stop the boats” law places a legal duty on the government to detain and deport almost anyone who arrives “irregularly” to the UK. There would be limits on the use of judicial review to challenge decisions, which would make it easier to, for example, send people to Rwanda. The bill would also introduce a cap on the number of refugees the UK would offer sanctuary to through safe and legal routes.

Related

The intention seems to be to deter as many people as possible from entering the UK. The background to all this tough talk, however, is failure. Last year a record 45,000 migrants crossed the Channel, up, as Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, pointed out, from 280 four year. Convictions of people smugglers have halved in that time.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

People have heard the government’s rhetoric before, and that is starting to show. Braverman would not say, when asked four times during an interview on Radio 4 this morning, whether she thought those who disagreed with the bill were not patriotic. That approach seems especially risky given Conservative supporters will be among the many people repulsed by it.

She was also unable to say how someone with links to the UK fleeing persecution could come to the UK via a safe and legal route.

It remains unclear what the measure of success is. Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” this year suggests that the target is zero, which looks unachievable given the current refugee crisis and the practical difficulties the legislation will face.

Braverman was also asked whether she would resign if the bill failed and was at pains to point out that it was as much the Prime Minister’s as it was hers. That rather suggests that she knows the bill is a risk for the government and does not plan to take the full blame should it all go wrong.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Migration tracker: How many people migrate to Europe and the UK?]