Sunak’s anti-asylum plan may not be as politically beneficial as he hopes

Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

Migrants who arrive on small boats won’t be able to claim asylum under plans to be announced by the government today (7 March).

This issue has animated the Conservative Party for a long time. The Nationality and Borders Act, which passed under Boris Johnson, already means that those arriving via “irregular” routes receive less support when claiming asylum. Rishi Sunak made stopping the boats central to his pitch during last summer’s leadership contest. Today’s outline is the latest attempt to discourage people from crossing the Channel. And according to the New Statesman‘s polls expert, it’s popular. Half of people support banning those who come to the UK on small boats ever re-entering the country (36 per cent oppose). But that popularity does not mean the plans will work, nor that the government will benefit politically.

Sunak has momentum after last week’s agreement with the EU on post-Brexit trade relations in Northern Ireland (read Andrew Marr’s take on the Windsor framework here). He’s convinced some in his party that he’s a problem-solving PM. As I wrote last week, the deal’s political advantages for Sunak are limited, while the practical benefit for Northern Ireland is considerable. This legislation may have the inverse effect: appease some on the right flank of the Tory party, and the public, but fail to stop people crossing the Channel – at least until the amount of credit the PM receives catches up with the efficacy of the policy.

More importantly, there’s a real chance that the bill will not be implemented before the next election anyway. Planes to Rwanda are not expected to take off until May 2024 – a possible general election date – because of legal challenges. New “safe and legal routes” are not expected to be announced until the Channel crossings are stopped. Whether the legislation can “stop the boats” is beside the point if it never actually comes into effect.

Related

The best-case scenario for the government is that two weeks out from the election, a plane carrying migrants takes off for Rwanda. It could then claim to have broken through the blob of left-wing lawyers and interfering courts. “Let us finish the job,” will be the Tory campaign cry. But even then, the government won’t have delivered on its promise to stop the small boat crossings.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

Read more:

Rishi Sunak needs to learn from Keir Starmer’s ruthlessness

Rishi Sunak has proved himself – but trouble still lies ahead

Rishi Sunak, the man who isn’t there