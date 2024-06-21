The New Statesman is hiring: Associate Editor (Politics)

The New Statesman is looking for a talented and experienced journalist to join its Westminster team as we expand our award-winning political coverage.

The role of associate editor (politics) will involve working across all our platforms, including the website, the weekly print magazine, newsletters, podcasts and events. You will be a pivotal member of our politics team – led by Andrew Marr and George Eaton – during the post-election period and beyond.

The ideal candidate will have:

• Significant experience as a political journalist at a major media organisation.

• A track-record of breaking stories, writing stylish and original political analysis and conducting interviews with senior politicians and public figures.

• Excellent contacts across all the main political parties, especially the Labour Party.

• A keen interest in international politics and intellectual debate and how both interact with Westminster.

• Broadcast experience and an interest in podcasts, newsletters as platforms for growth.

• A willingness to work flexibly, including evening and weekend shifts when required.

• An ability to work quickly under pressure and to generate compelling ideas each day.

Please apply via LinkedIn including your CV, a cover letter, a short critique of the New Statesman’s political coverage and three ideas for features. The deadline for applications is 28 June.