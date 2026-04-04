A new Christianity is spreading across Britain

Photo by Alicja Brodowicz/ Millennium

WWell: are they converting or aren’t they? For several years now, a new spirituality has been spotted across Britain, a renaissance in Christian faith and influence. From Tom Holland’s widely read book Dominion, which argues that our liberal values are fundamentally Christian ones, to Richard Dawkins’s concession that even he, too, is a “cultural Christian”, the subject has become inescapable.

But last week, on 26 March, the Bible Society retracted its 2025 “Quiet Revival” report, which had sought to demonstrate a sustained rise in Christian identification, particularly among the young. The YouGov surveys on which it was based have been called into question, with various experts disputing whether the answers to an online survey are reflected in churchgoing or genuine conversions.

There are vested interests in both lines of argument. Humanists UK crowed over the retraction of the Bible Society’s report; revivalist talk is often accompanied by claims about a more traditionalist Generation Z, often from the political right. But what if there’s a different explanation for the anecdotal evidence of a spiritual renaissance? Something less blunt, or verifiable, than mass conversions, but a vaguer and less certain yearning?

All I can report is what I see at my local church in south-east London. Attendance among young adults has grown to the point that we launched an 18-26s ministry last year at their request. As one of the church leaders, I have seen this up close. In one Bible study session, held in a question-and-answer format, several participants asked for more of the difficult and challenging passages. There was no sense of hesitation or anxiety about what they might find. They simply wanted to understand what Christianity says about questions of evil and sexuality.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75% Subscribe

It is an openness I rarely encounter elsewhere. Many are trying to work out how faith might speak into the ordinary pressures of life: relationships, friendships, work. They are not, for the most part, looking to be affirmed. If anything, they seem weary of the language of “be yourself” and “live your truth”. Instead, there is a desire for something more demanding, a framework that offers moral clarity and places limits on the self.

What has caught me off guard is precisely this. The striking feature is not that they are coming, but what they are looking for: constraint, structure, and truth. And to understand this shift, it is worth looking at the intellectual climate that preceded it. In the 2000s, there was a quiet confidence in Britain that science and progress could account for most aspects of life. Religion was increasingly treated as residual, a private inheritance rather than a serious account of reality. Yet this vision rested on a partial account of human nature. It struggled to account for the enduring need for meaning, moral formation, and transcendence. The decline of traditional religious frameworks did not remove these impulses; it displaced them.

In this context, some of the moral and political movements of the past decade can be understood as attempts to reintroduce purpose, identity, and moral structure into a disenchanted landscape. Today, young people inhabit a world where truth is fragmented and identity unstable. This has produced a subtle shift in the questions being asked: from “Is this true?” to “How do I live?” The freedom to construct one’s own meaning has become, for many, a quiet burden.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Young people today are not primarily rebelling against religion, but against a sense of weightlessness. They are increasingly suspicious of endless affirmation, fatigued by moral relativism, and drawn instead to clarity, boundaries, and discipline. Christianity, in this context, is not encountered as restriction, but as a framework that offers grounding, a form of life that can sustain freedom. As a result, the emerging character of these young Christians is marked less by inherited tradition than by intentionality, a deliberate pursuit of a relationship with God. They are not institutional loyalists so much as seekers of rhythm, transcendence, and community.

They are a loose coalition: culturally varied, often urban, and defined less by background than by a shared search for meaning and structure. Some come from nominal Christian backgrounds, others from no religious upbringing. Some are children of immigrants, formed within moral worlds less shaped by Western secularism. What unites them is not inheritance, but a shared sense that something is missing.

Where this is most visible is not in abstract belief, but in gravitation towards traditions that make the sacred tangible. Catholicism and Pentecostalism, in different ways, offer this, in the form of an embodiment, and encounter. What draws people is not the intellectual proof of Christianity, but the possibility that it can be lived. This generation appears less rigidly materialist, more open to spiritual reality, and increasingly disillusioned with purely scientific accounts of meaning. But this is not belief, at least not yet. It is better understood as the removal of disbelief, a reopening of the question.

In such conditions, Christianity has become conceivable again and is no longer socially absurd. The question is no longer “How could anyone believe this?” but “What if this is true?” This renewed openness is becoming visible in the public square. Expressions of Christian faith are appearing more openly in mainstream culture, from music to sport. Gospel artists are finding wider audiences, and public figures are speaking more candidly about baptism, prayer, and personal faith. These are not dominant trends, but they are notable.

The shape of British Christianity today is diverse and increasingly decentralised. There are signs of a Catholic resurgence, driven in part by renewed interest in liturgy and tradition. At the same time, charismatic forms of worship, emphasising encounter and the presence of the transcendent, continue to exert strong influence. Alongside this sits a growing immigrant church presence, often evangelical in character, marked by a conviction that the gospel is not a private affair but something to be lived publicly.

Christianity in Britain is no longer simply inherited; it is increasingly chosen, less nominal and more demanding. The energy is not revivalist fervour, but quiet seriousness. It is a generation approaching faith as a deliberate way of life. It is important to acknowledge that the visible growth in young Christians does not amount to a mass revival. It remains fragile and uneven. There are clear risks: shallow engagement, a form of Christianity shaped more by aesthetics than conviction, and the continuing institutional weaknesses of many churches. Whether this openness matures into sustained belief remains an open question.

Britain is not returning to Christendom, but the certainties of secularism have weakened. What has been revealed is a persistent human longing for meaning, purpose, and direction, something procedural politics cannot provide. Christianity offers not just beliefs, but a way of life that speaks to these desires, helping to explain its renewed appeal among some young people. The story of belief in Britain is no longer one of steady decline, but of unexpected reconsideration. British society is beginning, however tentatively, to ask again what it once thought it had outgrown.

[Further reading: Can Sarah Mullally heal a divided Church?]