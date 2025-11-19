Shabana Mahmood is reckoning with reality

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Shabana Mahmood’s asylum reforms have jolted Westminster, and some see them as evidence that the right now firmly owns immigration after decades of liberal-left dominance. Even inside Labour, many backbenchers are uneasy about just how hard-line the package appears. Yet Mahmood has not wilted under accusations of cruelty. She frames the reforms as a moral mission, insisting that a country without secure borders is less safe, even for those who, like her, already belong.

These reforms represent a profound shift, recasting the moral imagination through which modern Britain sees the asylum seeker. The scale makes the point. In the early 1990s – during the Gulf War, the Somali Civil War and the breakup of Yugoslavia – the UK granted roughly 40,000 asylum claims over five years. By contrast, in 2023 alone, over 50,000 people were granted refugee status following asylum applications. In 2024, 40,000 claims came from people who had previously held visas, highlighting how the boundary between humanitarian flight and economic aspiration has blurred.

We live in a different world, and reform is unavoidable. Yet Mahmood’s proposals raise a difficult prospect: the creation of a new class of “semi-permanent” refugees. People may live, work, and raise families in Britain for decades without long-term security. Is this a troubling trade-off, or the inevitable cost of adapting the asylum system to modern realities?

The current asylum system still rests on late-20th-century assumptions, a post–Cold War, post-Balkans, post-Sierra Leone model in which flows were low and episodic, humanitarian emergencies were clear-cut and global mobility was limited. That world has vanished.

English Channel crossings have continued for years. Since 2018, the Home Office has detected nearly 200,000 small-boat arrivals, with no sign of the trend reversing. Recent crises such as the war in Ukraine or the repression of Hong Kongers present unmistakable cases for protection. But many claims now originate from places like India, Turkey, Syria, Bangladesh and beyond. Conflict and instability may exist, but the immediacy of threat is often unclear, and this is precisely where the system struggles to draw a line.

What is often overlooked is how dramatically global mobility has changed. Low-cost air travel, remittance networks, WhatsApp groups, diaspora communities and sophisticated smuggling operations have opened entirely new pathways into Europe. The UK’s asylum infrastructure, including processing, appeals, welfare provisions and routes to settlement, was never designed to cope with these volumes or motivations.

The reality is that most asylum seekers are not the world’s poorest. They increasingly come from the global lower-middle class, people with enough resources to travel, pay agents or obtain visas. The public imagination still equates asylum with destitution, but today’s flows reflect a far more mobile population seeking both opportunity and safety. The line between humanitarian flight and economic aspiration has become increasingly difficult to discern.

Volume matters because it places real pressure on communities. Housing availability, local authority budgets, school places, healthcare capacity, and the fragile fabric of social cohesion are all affected by rapid population change. Even generous societies struggle to maintain unlimited, automatic routes to permanent settlement when annual flows reach the hundreds of thousands. The consequences have already surfaced. The anger expressed during the migrant-hotel protests over the summer was not only about immigration itself, but about the sense that local areas are being stretched beyond what they can absorb.

Shabana Mahmood’s proposals are an attempt to reckon honestly with 21st-century realities. Temporary protection with periodic review, capped legal routes, stronger enforcement and returns, and a greater role for community sponsorship all point to a system designed to manage scale rather than assume permanence. She presents this not as technocratic tinkering but as a moral project: restoring trust by creating a system that is fair, firm, and workable.

Mahmood’s instincts reflect the Blue Labour tradition – rooted in “faith, flag, and family,” and concerned with the social fabric rather than abstract cosmopolitan ideals. Coming from a British Pakistani Muslim background in Birmingham, she understands both the complications of diversity and the necessity of social cohesion. This lends her approach a grounded seriousness: she is not seeking to punish asylum seekers but to protect them as well as the communities they enter. By contrast, more idealistic voices – particularly on the Green left – prioritise expansive humanitarian commitments without reckoning with the practical and social pressures that rising numbers create.

There is an ethical tension sits at the heart of this shift. Temporary status may leave people living in Britain for a decade or more without real security. That limbo stalls integration, creates psychological strain, and risks quiet social fragmentation. How different would Britain’s own refugee story look under such a regime? Would we have had figures like Judith Kerr or Rita Ora if their families had lived for years in suspended belonging? The dilemma is unavoidable. Is it more harmful to create a class of “semi-permanent” refugees, or to preserve automatic permanent settlement in a system now processing hundreds of thousands of claims?

Britain’s asylum system is failing not due to moral collapse, but because it is structurally mismatched to the modern world. Reform is unavoidable, but it must be pursued with candour, compassion and a clear eye toward long-term stability. A sustainable system requires moral seriousness rather than romanticism or cruelty. To remain both compassionate and cohesive, Britain must adapt to the world as it is, not the world in which its asylum laws were first imagined.

