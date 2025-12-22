Christmas trees aren’t anti-Christian

The familiar Christmas arguments have restarted. Some people lament that the season has been hollowed out by consumerism, a complaint with real force. Others insist that Christmas was “originally” a pagan festival and therefore has little to do with the birth of Jesus. And this year, even the Christmas tree has come under scrutiny, dismissed as un-Christian or spiritually empty.

This framing misunderstands both the Christian imagination and the cultural life of symbols. In England, the Christmas tree has become something unique: a domestic myth. It is a practice that gathers families, anchors memory and quietly shapes moral imagination, regardless of one’s beliefs.

The claim that the Christmas tree – along with other festive customs such as feasting or the choice of 25 December – is “pagan” usually rests on its association with older winter solstice festivals such as Saturnalia or Yule. This is not entirely wrong. Christmas emerged through a complex layering of Christian meaning and inherited cultural practice. While the core religious claim is unmistakably Christian, many of the season’s customs were adopted, adapted and reoriented from pre-Christian life.

But this raises the wrong question. The issue is not whether the Christmas tree once had pagan parallels, but whether that history determines its meaning now.

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2 Subscribe

Traditional Christian thought consistently answers in the negative. Symbols are not defined by their origins, but by how they are used and the ends toward which they are oriented. Wood does not worship; people do. Historical literalism collapses meaning into archaeology, but the Christian moral imagination has always recognised that matter is morally inert until ordered toward a purpose. The Christmas tree is a classic example of this re-signification. The evergreen became a sign of eternal life in Christ, and winter was reframed, not as cosmic despair but as the stage upon which Light enters darkness.

English Christianity, in particular, has long been comfortable sanctifying ordinary material life –homes, seasons, habits, and rhythms – rather than confining the sacred to explicitly religious spaces. By contrast, both fundamentalist purism and modern secularism share a curious suspicion of enchantment. One fears contamination, the other dismisses meaning altogether. The result in both cases is a flattened world.

Beyond theology, the Christmas tree has been absorbed into the English way of life and rendered almost invisible through familiarity. Since the Victorian period, it has mostly belonged not to the public square but to the living room. It is about intimacy, not spectacle.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

I was reminded of this recently while walking to my local church’s carol service. Through uncurtained windows, Christmas trees stood quietly in living rooms across the neighbourhood, lit, decorated and waiting. Few of these homes shared the same beliefs, yet the ritual was recognisable in all of them. The tree has become one of the last remaining practices that still bind the country together, however loosely.

This reflects a wider English pattern: meaning embedded in restraint, privacy, and the everyday. The Christmas tree anchors the season. It slows time, gathers dispersed families, and creates shared memory across generations. Such practices quietly resist loneliness and fragmentation. In an age shaped by global technology and restless capitalism, the Christmas tree should not be dismissed as a hollow or nostalgic myth. It remains one of the few rituals capable of reordering time around human presence rather than productivity.

The beauty of the Christmas tree is that it does not require enforced belief. For Christians, it gestures toward the Incarnation; for others, it remains a shared and intelligible ritual. Its power lies not in what it proclaims, but in what it quietly forms.

What is required is attentiveness to the formative power of habit and symbol. Few public examples capture this better than Liverpool FC’s Mohamed Salah, a devout Muslim who each year shares an image of his family gathered in matching pyjamas before a Christmas tree. The gesture is neither ironic nor confessional. It is simply participatory.

The tree does not preach; it gathers. This is why it endures, even as formal belief declines, and why England’s cultural life would be poorer without it. Perhaps what England and wider Britain most need are not new values, but the courage to take our inherited symbols seriously again.

[Further reading: How the far right co-opted the cross]