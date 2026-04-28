The worst people in the world love King Charles

Photo by Suzanne Plunkett / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

It was strange watching the mightiest people in Washington DC shuffle around the lawn at the British Embassy. Suddenly, these powerbrokers, militarist poachers of other countries’ heads of state, all the sundry warmongers, crypto kings and slavering ideologues appeared… weak. They darted and pushed and strained in order to enter the regal orbit. King Charles, frail, wide-eyed and jolly, moved through the masses like a pope offering benediction. He was there to mark 250 years since what Gore Vidal called the “war of separation” – because “revolution is much too strong a word for that confused and confusing operation”. The Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator Ted Cruz and Stephen Miller made the trip up Massachusetts Avenue. Luminaries were left waiting in a military attaché-enforced line for 45 minutes without complaint. The only other person who inspires such restless manoeuvring in this town is the president himself – and he seems the most intoxicated with the monarch.

Why does the British King – or the monarch, I should say – have such a grip on the American imagination? When Charles first went to the US, as a gangly prince in 1970, Hugh Sidey wrote in Life magazine that President Nixon had “hired more bands and had more ceremonies… than any recent President in his intense but vain search for the magic which the prince and his sister carried along so casually”.

Something as ineffable as magic is only part of the explanation. Ask Americans to expand on this and they will tell you that they want a taste of something they can’t have. Many talk as if Charles III has as much power as George III. Embassy officials had to remind even senior officials of the King’s oblique influence over British politics. You sense that they prefer the idea of Britain in the 18th century to the multi-ethnic, declining and impotent island they see today. What better person to revere than a symbol of the past when you don’t like the present?

Some in the White House see the trip to Windsor last year as the highlight of the second term so far. But admiration for Charles is not universal. Trump is part of that dying breed of instinctive Anglophile. One US official joked speculatively to me about whether the King was a Muslim. Remember that over 30 years ago Charles’s ecumenicism, as well as his personal preference for the mystical and esoteric had led him to consider a change in his title from “Defender of the Faith” to “Defender of Faith”.

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He was touted to me by one person as Britain’s “most experienced diplomat” – a salve to soothe a relationship that has calcified. The British and American governments now squint across the Atlantic at each other with suspicion. The heady illusion of a joint destiny that dominated the decade or so following 1991 now feels like a blip. Ahead of the visit, use of the word “special” preceding “relationship” was banned at the Embassy, lest Britain seem any needier than Keir Starmer did during his obsequious visit last year.

That was another time. Political pressure in Westminster from the isolationist left, coupled with Trump’s decision to go to war, has forced the Prime Minister into a more sceptical position. Starmer has switched from one of the most effusive displays of diplomacy in recent memory to laying the ground for a historic break.

Harold Wilson’s decision to stay out of Vietnam might have inspired Starmer’s reticence to join the war in Iran – but neither was the wily pipe-smoker above flattering presidents. In 1969, Nixon attended a private dinner in No 10, where he met John Freeman, the erstwhile editor of the New Statesman who was now the British ambassador to Washington. Freeman had once published a critical piece in the NS about Nixon and the president wanted to clear the air. He said the past is the past and “after all, he’s the new diplomat, and I’m the new statesman”. Wilson then slipped the president a note written on the back of the menu: “You can’t guarantee being born a lord. It is possible – you’ve shown it – to be born a gentleman.”

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Such gentlemanliness is now rare. But this constant dance between affection and disagreement is the story that Freeman’s affable successor, Christian Turner, has tried to tell in recent days. The argument is that the politicians have often taken separate sides, but something keeps the relationship ticking over. Officialdom wanted this trip to transcend the catty acrimony between No 10 and the White House, to offer something timeless that made eruptions like the Iran war or the blooming anti-Americanism back home look relatively transient.

The problem, of course, is that the bonds from the mid-century that sealed the relationship are slowly being forgotten. Newer memories (such as the war in Iraq) are recalled bitterly. The old Anglophile Wasps who once held sway over America’s institutions, steeped in Henry James and polo, and educated at Brit-style boarding schools such as Groton and Philips Exeter, have been replaced by a more diverse cohort who don’t have much reverence for Britain.

For now at least, the King remains one of the few people that Washington’s most powerful will crane their necks to see.

[Further reading: Fear and gunfire at the White House Correspondents’ dinner]