Truss’s self-rehabilitation is a last throw of the dice by the Tory right

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Liz Truss has never been shy and retiring. When she crashed out of Downing Street leaving the Conservatives with collapsing poll ratings, few believed she would fade away.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister has been regularly spotted in Westminster since leaving office, strutting through Portcullis House or chatting with MPs in corridors. News of her trip to Washington to meet Republicans was also an indication she had no intention of following in the footsteps of Theresa May, making polite and often helpful interventions from the back benches.

Despite the economic carnage of Trussonomics, Truss’s 4,000-word essay in the Sunday Telegraph was unrepentant, blaming her colleagues’ lack of loyalty and a left-wing “economic establishment” for her downfall.

While most will be alarmed she has popped up to remind voters of her catastrophic exit, many within the Conservative Party, especially Brexiteers, are sympathetic to the low-tax, deregulation agenda she tried to advance in office. Even those who remain true to Rishi Sunak complain of the high tax burden and sluggish economic growth.

Related

Truss clearly wants to rehabilitate her image and become a siren for her party’s right wing. Can she continue to dominate the news agenda?

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

A small number of allies, most notably the former Tory chairman Jake Berry and ex-ministers Simon Clarke and Ranil Jayawardena, are willing to defend Truss, but she is no longer surrounded by the tribe she relied on to clinch the leadership. Thérèse Coffey and James Cleverly, two key figures, have been absorbed into Sunak’s top team. Kwasi Kwarteng, her ideological soulmate, is keeping a low profile. Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg are also keeping their distance and Boris Johnson, troublemaker-in-chief, is pursuing his own agenda.

With Nadhim Zahawi gone and Dominic Raab expected to follow him soon, Sunak will need to embark on a reshuffle. Truss cannot expect her arch-rival to look to her to fill a gap.

But getting back into front-line politics does not appear to be Truss’s game plan. The Tories are on course for general election defeat and her thoughts are said to be on rallying support for the post-2024 policy battles.

Her former adviser Henry Oliver has written for the New Statesman comparing his ex-boss to Barry Goldwater, the former US presidential candidate who lost to Lyndon Johnson but established the roots of Reaganism in the Republican consciousness.

Truss wants to revive the libertarian right by establishing the narrative that she had the right ideas at the wrong time.

But given Sunak is already grappling with a 20-point poll gap between his party and Labour and with regular back-bench rebellions, few will welcome her explosive return.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.