Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Conservatives
6 February 2023

Truss’s self-rehabilitation is a last throw of the dice by the Tory right

The former prime minister is trying to revive a Conservative right wing that collapsed with her own catastrophic term in office.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Liz Truss has never been shy and retiring. When she crashed out of Downing Street leaving the Conservatives with collapsing poll ratings, few believed she would fade away.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister has been regularly spotted in Westminster since leaving office, strutting through Portcullis House or chatting with MPs in corridors. News of her trip to Washington to meet Republicans was also an indication she had no intention of following in the footsteps of Theresa May, making polite and often helpful interventions from the back benches.

Despite the economic carnage of Trussonomics, Truss’s 4,000-word essay in the Sunday Telegraph was unrepentant, blaming her colleagues’ lack of loyalty and a left-wing “economic establishment” for her downfall. 

While most will be alarmed she has popped up to remind voters of her catastrophic exit, many within the Conservative Party, especially Brexiteers, are sympathetic to the low-tax, deregulation agenda she tried to advance in office. Even those who remain true to Rishi Sunak complain of the high tax burden and sluggish economic growth.

Truss clearly wants to rehabilitate her image and become a siren for her party’s right wing. Can she continue to dominate the news agenda?

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

A small number of allies, most notably the former Tory chairman Jake Berry and ex-ministers Simon Clarke and Ranil Jayawardena, are willing to defend Truss, but she is no longer surrounded by the tribe she relied on to clinch the leadership. Thérèse Coffey and James Cleverly, two key figures, have been absorbed into Sunak’s top team. Kwasi Kwarteng, her ideological soulmate, is keeping a low profile. Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg are also keeping their distance and Boris Johnson, troublemaker-in-chief, is pursuing his own agenda.

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Look at the person, not the CV
Look at the person, not the CV
Richard Hamer

With Nadhim Zahawi gone and Dominic Raab expected to follow him soon, Sunak will need to embark on a reshuffle. Truss cannot expect her arch-rival to look to her to fill a gap.

But getting back into front-line politics does not appear to be Truss’s game plan. The Tories are on course for general election defeat and her thoughts are said to be on rallying support for the post-2024 policy battles.

Her former adviser Henry Oliver has written for the New Statesman comparing his ex-boss to Barry Goldwater, the former US presidential candidate who lost to Lyndon Johnson but established the roots of Reaganism in the Republican consciousness.

Truss wants to revive the libertarian right by establishing the narrative that she had the right ideas at the wrong time.

But given Sunak is already grappling with a 20-point poll gap between his party and Labour and with regular back-bench rebellions, few will welcome her explosive return.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

Topics in this article :