Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Conservatives
25 January 2023

Sunak is finding Tory MPs ungovernable

The party has forced its latest victim of a prime minister into a succession of U-turns.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak told his MPs to “unite or die” when he took office. It was a forbidding statement, intended, you would assume, as a shot across the bows to the many would-be Conservative rebels who might defy him. It has become painfully clear to the Prime Minister that his warning has been filed under “ignore”. Those who applauded Sunak’s ascension to the top job have since forced him into U-turns on housing targets, wind farms, online safety regulations and much else.

There is a strong argument for the PM to sack the party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs scandal. But Sunak, after asking his ethics chief to investigate the matter, might reasonably have expected his own MPs to toe the line for longer than 48 hours. Instead, no fewer than four former cabinet ministers are among those telling journalists about his “car crash” decision to keep Zahawi in post for now. 

It’s nothing personal against Sunak. The Conservatives are addicted to rinsing all authority from their leaders, regardless of which unfortunate soul happens to be occupying No 10. The party is ungovernable.

It was not always the case. In past eras, including David Cameron’s, the Conservatives had a reputation for ruthless loyalty. The blood and thunder of the Brexit wars, perhaps coupled with the sugar high of facing a Labour leader as unpopular as Jeremy Corbyn, has left them incapable of remaining disciplined. Combine that with an economy that is stuck in a rut and what’s left is a toxic mix.

Despite having an 80-seat (!) majority, Boris Johnson struggled to legislate because factions were frequently squaring up to one another. High-speed rail, foie gras, emergency visas, badger culling, workers’ rights, housing, free school meals… it would be easier to list measures his government was not forced to retreat on. The Mirror counted 50 U-turns – the Guardian’s politics team curated a top ten if you don’t have all day.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

And now the Prime Minister is exposed to more party splits, not fewer: Johnson-backers ready to pounce; Brexiteers watching the Northern Ireland protocol row; Trussites craving tax cuts; Red Wall MPs looking for spending so they can defend their seats; one-nationers resistant to the prospect of fighting culture wars (while others relish it). Each group will doubtless march straight into the trenches if they don’t get what they want.

Content from our partners
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Spotlight
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji

If Sunak won another 80-seat majority for the Tories, is there any evidence the internecine warfare would end? Not yet.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Why Labour thinks it has solved the Brexit conundrum]

Topics in this article : , ,