Sunak’s honours list faces a Starmer peer review

Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

The first victim of Keir Starmer’s crusade to clean up British politics could be Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours’ list. Word is, the Labour leader isn’t prepared to rubber-stamp scores of Tory crony peerages. There is a precedent. Tony Blair in 1997 challenged names on John Major’s goodbye roll. Post-election, the queue for tax-free, £342-a-day baronies will be stretching nearly as long as the line for the late Queen’s mourners, wailed a Tory former cabinet minister who is eyeing ermine as a consolation prize. The 275-171 Tory advantage over Labour in the Lords is another reason Starmer is unlikely to play ball. He is considering up to 40 Labour reinforcements, I’m told.

“Keir Starmer needs you,” screamed a leaflet headline next to a photo of the Labour leader, “to vote Reform.” It was only on the back of personalised cards delivered to homes by paid-for direct mail that householders were urged instead to “vote Conservative”. That Labour double agent in Tory HQ must have worked overtime during the worst political campaign for generations.

We knew Rishi Sunak needed a miracle, but this was an omen: the Tory candidate in Cardiff East is an exorcist. Reverend Beatrice Brandon in the Church of England’s deliverance ministry helps souls who “feel they may be haunted, cursed or possessed”. The Rev didn’t attend church hustings. That must have set heads spinning.

Not far from Cardiff in Gavin & Stacey’s seaside Barry, Labour’s Kanishka Narayan would be crowned the party’s first Old Etonian MP since Stoke’s Mark Fisher hung up his straw boater in 2010, should the scholarship boy take the Vale of Glamorgan seat from the Tory ex-minister Alun Cairns. Identified as a rising star, Narayan is a former civil servant and investment banker who champions social mobility. The route to widening opportunities takes many paths.

Sticking with Eton, VAT on £52,750 fees paid by Britain’s well-heeled and international plutocrats would be a mere downpayment if those on Labour’s left had their way. One of them was only half-joking in grumbling that the school’s playing fields should be seized as reparations for the harm inflicted by Cameron, Johnson and Truss.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Alastair Campbell delayed rejoining Labour to advocate tactical voting. I hear Rory Stewart wasn’t Gary Lineker’s first-choice Tory for the pair’s successful podcast; Dominic Cummings and William Hague were apparently considered before him. The rest is politics.

“Wear sunglasses for walking around,” Labour advised canvassers, “but take them off when talking to someone at the door.” The fear was that keeping them on could be polarising, I presume.

[See also: Sunak’s shrinking campaign: from the door of No 10 to doorsteps in his constituency…]