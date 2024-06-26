Sunak’s shrinking campaign: from the door of No 10 to doorsteps in his constituency…

Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

Tory strategists sneakily inserting campaign days in Richmond and Northallerton into Rishi Sunak’s diary so he avoids becoming the first prime minister in history to lose his seat underlines the collapse of support in rural once-blue bastions. Add to the mix a backlash over abandoning them on the beaches at the D-Day commemoration in a constituency that is home to the British Army’s Catterick Garrison and a 27,210 majority in 2019 no longer looks totally impregnable. The Liberal Democrats recognise the Conservative panic signs. In 2017 they added extra time in then-leader Tim Farron’s Westmorland and Lonsdale patch after realising he was in danger of defeat. Farron scraped home by 777 votes. Sunak might settle for a similar result.

What a bold pledge to clean up politics from “Jim the washing machine salesman”. Shamed ex-Labour minister Keith Vaz, handed a six-month Commons suspension for offering to buy drugs for sex workers then failing to cooperate with an inquiry, is standing for his One Leicester party. Leaflets promising to “fix our broken politics” suggest zero self-awareness.

Jeremy Corbyn was a regular speaker and Keir Starmer will be absent once again from a Durham Miners’ Gala which was once a regular fixture for Labour leaders and prime ministers. Tony Blair swerved invitations, as did Gordon Brown, both never addressing the largest working-class rally in the country. Their successor is now considered unlikely to ever mount the stage at the brass bands-and-banners masses. A Starmtrooper insisted the new PM would be too busy. The betrayal vibe of the Big Meeting may be another factor.

Candidates love posting photographs on Twitter/X of small posses of canvassers to boast they’re knocking for victory on 4 July. One Conservative cabinet minister, however, confided he isn’t, because electors would realise that only family and friends are canvassing for him. The local Conservative association’s members are on strike over Sunak’s woeful performances, he wailed. Downing leaflets, unlike tools, requires no secret postal ballot.

Every silver lining has a cloud. Starmer wants as big a majority as possible, but strategists fret winning seats never considered targets in the Home Counties could create tensions similar to the Blue Wall/Red Wall rifts that plagued the Tories following Boris Johnson’s 2019 triumph. Starmer posing as an Imby (in my backyard) who would scrap planning laws to build houses and electricity pylons across south-east England was simple when most of these constituencies were Tory. Paint them red, and Labour’s Nimby benches would be packed.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Tories are canvassing strenuously – for the Conservative leadership election]