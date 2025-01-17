Will Labour reconsider the Chagos deal?

Under pressure from the International Court, Labour are due to relinquish British ownership of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

But the islands house a strategic US airbase, and the Prime Minister needs to maintain good relations with the incoming Trump administration.

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer a listener’s question about whether the government will rethink the Chagos Islands deal.

They also discuss whether the New Statesman should regret backing Labour at the general election, and how the UK will be affected by new moderation rules on Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram.

