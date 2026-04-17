Yanis Varoufakis’s authoritarian dark side

Last week Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek finance minister and darling of the European left, turned 65.

He celebrated his birthday on stage in London, gathering figures from across the left together. Zack Polanski was there, so was Jeremy Corbyn.

Varoufakis’ mission? To explore what resistance means today across the left.

In this episode of The Exchange Oli Dugmore sits down with Varoufakis to speak about resistance, his childhood in a fascist dictatorship, how this shaped him, whether he uses that word to describe the climate today, and the strategic importance of Cyprus for the war in the Middle East – for Britian, the US, Israel, Iran, Greece and Turkey.

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