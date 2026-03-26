Does Trump regret the war in Iran?

Donald Trump is grappling with the consequences of staging a military intervention in Iran without a clear plan.

Modern conflicts are often driven less by coherent national interest than by the instincts and ambitions of powerful leaders.

From the Strait of Hormuz, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to the tension between China and Taiwan – miscalculation, overconfidence, and the enduring unpredictability of war are reshaping global power.

Katie Stallard is joined by Philips O’Brien, American historian and professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews.

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