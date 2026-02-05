Reviewing politics
Mandelson’s leaks to Epstein “a disgrace”

Dan Neidle, journalist and tax lawyer, joins the podcast.

By NS Podcasts

On Friday, the US Justice Department released millions of pages of the Epstein files.

Dan Neidle, journalist and tax lawyer, used his investigative skills to uncover some of the most controversial details. In particular, damning emails suggesting ex-Labour business secretary Peter Mandelson shared highly sensitive UK government tax plans with Jeffrey Epstein.

Dan joins Oli Dugmore to discuss.

