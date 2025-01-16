Why Rachel Reeves won’t resign (yet)

Rachel Reeves is under fire for her management of the country’s finances.

With suggestions of an impending income tax raise, some have called for her to resign.

Andrew Marr and Will Dunn join Hannah Barnes to explain why the Chancellor won’t quit – yet.

Will Dunn also explains how government debt is calculated – and why the economic crash really might not have been (entirely) Liz Truss’s fault after all.

The team also discuss the resignation of Tulip Siddiq, and whether Labour have a two-tier approach to discipline.

