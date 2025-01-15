Could the government raise the top income tax rate?

Would it be politically safe to go back on their promise not to raise income tax if the increase only affected high earners?, a listener writes in to ask.

Hannah Barnes is joined by political editor Andrew Marr and associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe, and in the first half of the programme we hear from senior data journalist Ben Walker about whether there has been a swell in youth support for Reform UK.

The team also cast their predictions for the year ahead in UK politics.

