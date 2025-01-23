How do we fight terror now?

Is Axel Rudakubana a terrorist, or just a very disturbed individual?

Hannah Barnes is joined by Andrew Marr and Jacob Davey of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue to discuss the trial of Alex Rudakabana, who has pled guilty to the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Since the recording he has been sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Keir Starmer has responded to the guilty plea and ordered a new public inquiry – but critics say the Prime Minister waited too long to act.

How should the government respond to the threat of self-radicalised attackers, and the changing nature of “terrorism”?

