Elon Musk’s “outrageous” meddling in grooming gangs scandal

Elon Musk has waded into one of the darkest scandals in recent British history: the horrific rape and abuse of thousands of girls across the UK by so-called “grooming gangs”.

Musk’s inflammatory posts on his social media platform, X, have prompted statements from Keir Starmer, questions from Kemi Badenoch in PMQs, and extensive coverage across the mainstream media.

How should the UK government respond to a foreign billionaire with a platform that amplifies misinformation to hundreds of millions around the world?

Andrew Marr joins Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe on the New Statesman podcast.

