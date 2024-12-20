What Musk’s money could do for Reform UK

It’s the last listener questions episode of 2024!

Hannah Barnes is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and George Eaton to discuss Elon Musk’s support and intentions for Reform UK.

The team also consider how Children Not In School register could help increase children’s safety and wellbeing, especially considering up to 300,000 children may have been missing from education entirely in 2023.

The podcast will be taking a break over Christmas but we’ll be back on Monday to review the year in UK politics.

