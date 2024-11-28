The politics of assisted dying

Kim Leadbeater’s private members bill proposing to legalise assisted dying faces a free vote on Friday November 29.

In a free vote, MPs are not whipped by their party to vote in a particular way.

This means the debate between MPs has taken an unusual course, with seemingly unlikely alliances being formed across party lines.

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe discuss the politics of this extraordinary vote, and the impact it could have on both the UK and Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

They also discuss the shock immigration statistics released Thursday, and a petition calling for another general election which has attracted two million signatures.

If you enjoyed this, listen to our previous episode, “Is the UK ready for Assisted Dying?“

