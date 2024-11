Budget 2024: Will Labour’s gamble pay off?

Rachel Reeves has delivered her maiden budget in the House of Commons. As expected, thanks to leaks and pre-briefing over the preceding week or so, the Chancellor is raising employers’ National Insurance, changing capital gains and inheritance tax, and increasing stamp duty.

Andrew Marr and George Eaton join Hannah Barnes on the New Statesman podcast to analyse the politics of the Labour budget. They are also joined by Ben Zaranko from the IFS to review the economics.

