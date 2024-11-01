New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast
1 November 2024

Budget 2024: Will Labour’s gamble pay off?

The first Labour budget in 14 years is "refreshing" but risky, say the IFS.

Rachel Reeves has delivered her maiden budget in the House of Commons. As expected, thanks to leaks and pre-briefing over the preceding week or so, the Chancellor is raising employers’ National Insurance, changing capital gains and inheritance tax, and increasing stamp duty.

Andrew Marr and George Eaton join Hannah Barnes on the New Statesman podcast to analyse the politics of the Labour budget. They are also joined by Ben Zaranko from the IFS to review the economics.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
No health, no growth
No health, no growth
Spotlight
Tackling cancer waiting times
Tackling cancer waiting times
Benson Fayehun
Kickstarting growth: will complex health issues be ignored?
Kickstarting growth: will complex health issues be ignored?
Sam Barrell