American Beef

Yesterday the US president Donald Trump unveiled his plans for his long trailed tariff liberation day. After a lengthy speech about the cost of eggs and why the rest of the world wont buy American chicken and beef, Trump unveiled the “reciprocal tariffs” the US will impose in the coming week.

So do the figures add up? And what will these tariffs mean for the UK and for the global economy?

Andrew Marr is joined by economist and journalist Duncan Weldon.

