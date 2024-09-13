Why is US politics “so mad”?

Freddie Hayward rejoins the podcast in his new role as US correspondent to answer listener questions on the weird world of US politics.

He joins Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe to discuss how Keir Starmer’s commitment to “tough choices” compares with the Kamala Harris campaign, and how US election campaigns use the vast amounts of money they receive in donations.

Read more

Robert F Kennedy Jr and the end of the party

Kamala Harris wants to make America nice again

Not yet a New Statesman podcast listener? Find all the ways you can listen in our comprehensive guide: how to listen to the New Statesman podcast

What do you want to know about UK politics? Every week the New Statesman team answer listener questions in You Ask Us. Submit a question here