Is Jeremy Corbyn trolling Keir Starmer?

Jeremy Corbyn has formed a new “Independent Alliance” of MPs, united around opposition to the Gaza war.

Answering a listener question on a special listener questions episode of the New Statesman podcast, Andrew Marr says Corbyn could well attract more Labour MPs to his cause.

This would make Corbyn’s Independent Alliance bigger than Reform UK, and could influence policy from the Left.

Andrew Marr joins Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe on this listener questions episode of the podcast.

They also discuss Keir Starmer’s plans for UK-EU relations, and whether the Prime Minister will row back on some Brexit agreements.

