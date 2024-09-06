New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
  3. You Ask Us
6 September 2024

Is Jeremy Corbyn trolling Keir Starmer?

The Independent Alliance could be a "real force" in Parliament

Watch the New Statesman podcast on YouTube

Jeremy Corbyn has formed a new “Independent Alliance” of MPs, united around opposition to the Gaza war.

Answering a listener question on a special listener questions episode of the New Statesman podcast, Andrew Marr says Corbyn could well attract more Labour MPs to his cause.

This would make Corbyn’s Independent Alliance bigger than Reform UK, and could influence policy from the Left.

Andrew Marr joins Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe on this listener questions episode of the podcast.

They also discuss Keir Starmer’s plans for UK-EU relations, and whether the Prime Minister will row back on some Brexit agreements. 

Listen to the New Statesman podcast

Not yet a New Statesman podcast listener? Find all the ways you can listen in our comprehensive guide: how to listen to the New Statesman podcast

What do you want to know about UK politics? Every week the New Statesman team answer listener questions in You Ask Us. Submit a question here.

Content from our partners
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
Graham Hasting-Evans
Unlocking investment in UK life sciences through manufacturing
Unlocking investment in UK life sciences through manufacturing
Ioana Parsons
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Spotlight