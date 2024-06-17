Why is Jeremy Hunt love bombing affluent voters in Surrey?

On today’s episode of listener questions: How many of them 2019 manifesto commitments have been met?; Who will be the biggest name to lose their seat?; If Jeremy Corbyn wins as an independent, assuming he’d like to continue to sit with old allies, could he sit on the government benches?; Is there a reason why D-Day is a bigger deal than eg Boris stealing a journalist’s phone and hiding in a fridge?; What is the best response when a candidate that you do not want to win knocks on your door?
Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, is joined by senior editor George Eaton.
