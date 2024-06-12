The Conservatives are headed for a “superdefeat”

Grant Shapps has said that Labour could be on course for a “supermajority”, perhaps a more accurate way of viewing it is that the Conservatives are on course for a “superdefeat”. But if the Tory vote crashes the votes aren’t necessarily going to Labour, so how will they be split?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by senior data journalist Ben Walker to review the polls and also analyse the Green manifesto launch.
Sign up to the New Statesman’s daily politics newsletter: Morning Call
Submit a question for a future episode: You Ask Us
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman