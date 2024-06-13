Money Money Money (Keir Starmer’s version)

In the words of ABBA, and Keir Starmer, Money Money Money – the Labour leader announced this morning in Manchester that wealth creation was the ‘number one priority’ for the party.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and senior editor George Eaton to analyse the final manifesto’s of the week from Labour and Plaid Cymru, and to review the odds on the latest Tory gaff.
