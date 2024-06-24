Is GamblingGate the new PartyGate?

We’re in the penultimate week of campaigning, which may come as a relief to those suffering from election fatigue – maybe no one more so than Rishi Sunak. The prime minister has not had a particularly smooth weekend as the Tory betting scandal continues to rumble on …
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by George Eaton, senior editor, to discuss the latest developments in the gambling scandal, as well as Labour’s positions on gender recognition and their plans for the House of Lords.
