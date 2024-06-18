Andrew Marr: Labour must prepare for the turning tide

Labour are set to win a majority, if not a supermajority, but in these politically fragmented times will people who vote for the party necessarily stay loyal in their support after July the fifth?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by political editor Andrew Marr to discuss the changing political tides, Starmer’s continued struggle with tax and Corbyn, and the potential return of Boris Johnson.
