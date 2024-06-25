Andrew Marr: “If I were Sunak, I’d be wailing under the table”

Everything’s been going so badly for the prime minister, one can’t help but admire the fact that he’s carrying on.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Andrew Marr, political editor, to discuss the developments in the betting scandal, how Nigel Reform lost the right, and why Labour failed to win over the Murdoch empire.
