Sinn Féin’s growing pains

In 2020, Sinn Féin, a left-wing party born out of Ireland’s nationalist movement, claimed victory. At the time Ireland’s two major parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, went into coalition with each other, preventing Sinn Fein from forming a government. Sinn Fein’s leader, Mary-Lou McDonald proudly claimed that she would be the first female Taoiseach.

Four years later, support for the left-wing has markedly dropped, scandals have surrounded them on both sides of the border, and party political identities have become blurred.

But when Ireland heads to the polls next week, what will be at the forefront of voter’s minds? And how will issues of economy, housing, and immigration decide trajectory of the country’s future?

Kate Lamble is joined by Eoin O’Malley, Finn McRedmond, Conor Kelly, and Dan O’Brien.

