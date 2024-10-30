New Times,
Is American conservatism over?

The Republican Party is now the Trump party.

One week from the US Presidential Elections, the race remains tight. There’s been renewed focus on Trump’s political rallies. 

At Madison Square Garden in New York Trump spoke to tens of thousands about the enemy from within, others who appeared likened Kamala Harris to a prostitute with pimp handlers, called her the antichrist and described Puerto Rico an island of garbage.

The rally drew comparisons to a fascist event held in the same arena on the eve of the Second World War in 1939. Are these comparisons accurate, and if so, what does this mean for the future of the Republican party and American conservatism?

Kate Lamble is joined by New Statesman writers Freddie Hayward, Sarah Churchwell, and Sohrab Ahmari.

